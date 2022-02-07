Here's why people are planning to wear black this Fourth of July

People are forming a movement on social media and calling on others to wear black on July 4 because of what they call a shortage of independence for women.

ATLANTA — Fourth of July is a time when people wear red, white and blue in spirit of the United States' Independence Day -- but that won't be the case for some this year as they try to send a strong message.

It all has to do with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and send abortion rights back to the states. As the decision came down just a few weeks ago, people say they are not feeling particularly patriotic this year.

"I think it's absolutely necessary for us to be taking a stand right now for this massive crisis in human rights and to be showing resistance in any way that we can," Baylie Berke said.

Berke said they are among the people who believe there's a lack of independence in 2022.

People who feel similarly are forming a movement on social media and calling on others to wear black on July 4 because of what they call a shortage of independence for women.

"I wear black to work any day, so I would definitely join in solidarity with the women's movement and support the protest against Roe versus Wade, because it's very sad," Ebony Jones said.

Others in Atlanta's midtown area hadn't heard of the movement, but are willing to join the message.

"Because I hadn't heard of it, I wasn't planning on it, but now that I hear about it, I might because I do support the cause," Ashmita Totada said.

Rallies with people wearing black are expected across the country, including in Georgia, on Monday to protest the nation's highest court overturning the 1973 ruling. Those in the Peach State said they're hoping the protest also solidifies their stance against Georgia's abortion law. which is currently caught up in the courts.

"Equality and equity is a good thing and something I stand behind definitely with my fellow women, people of color, gay, LGBTQIA, all of the things," Alexis Logwood said.