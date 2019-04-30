CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a bunny takeover in uptown!

From the end of April until May 11, you can see larger than life blow-up bunnies on The Green in uptown Charlotte. For those who aren't familiar The Green is the small park across from the Mint Museum.

They even glow after dark.

The installation is the creation of Australian artist Amanda Parer, who was inspired by the true invasion of bunnies in Australia. It's a real problem because bunnies aren't native there.

"It's fresh, it's approachable," said Tom Gabbard, president of Blumenthal Performing Arts. "It's something that I think will just infuse a lot of energy into Charlotte and ignite our creativity."

And don't be afraid to touch them because these bunnies don't bite!

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM