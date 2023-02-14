'I just wanted to help spread joy' | Widows across Charlotte area get surprise deliveries thanks to an army of volunteers

Ashley Manning started the outreach project three years ago and admits even she can't believe the way it's grown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of widows across Charlotte got special deliveries Tuesday thanks to what’s called the Valentine's Day Widow Outreach project. It's a huge effort started by a mother of four in south Charlotte.

"Oh my goodness it makes my heart beat faster," Shay Packard said.

Packard didn’t expect us on her doorstep today.

We delivered flowers to her as part of the Valentine's Day Widow Outreach project.

Packard is one of 800 widows nominated to receive flowers thanks to Ashley Manning’s efforts. Manning started the outreach project three years ago and admits even she can't believe the way it's grown.

"It's pretty cool -- there's going to be a lot of happy people in Charlotte tonight," Manning said.

For days now, volunteers have filled Manning’s driveway to build bouquets.

"Thousands of volunteers that have been here -- I feel like sometimes this is just as meaningful for them as it is for the ones that get the flowers," Manning said.



Ren Jetton is a widow herself who came to help.

"I just wanted to help spread some joy and happiness to others," Jetton said.

Mandy Hayes will be making deliveries - she wanted to give back.

"I needed to brighten someone else’s day the way I was feeling special last year," Hayes said.

She was a recipient last year.

"I'm a widow," Hayes said. "My husband passed away in August of 2021 and I was fortunate enough to receive two deliveries last year and I had to give back this year."

For Manning, that’s what it’s all about.

"It's such a really, really beautiful display of humanity," Manning said.

Hayes, through tears, said the effort had a big impact on her.

"It's a day where I just wanted it to pass, it's a day where I felt alone and to get flowers meant the world," Hayes said.

Packard agreed, grateful someone thought to nominate her to receive flowers.

"This is lovely, absolutely lovely," Packard said.