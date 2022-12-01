'I feel good, for an old lady' | North Carolina WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

Bernice Liverette was born on an "icy and cold" evening in Upstate New York on Jan. 12, 1919. During WWII she helped with medical transportation.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — With a cake and fruit punch, WWII veteran Bernice Liverette celebrated her 103rd birthday in style Wednesday inside the North Carolina State Veteran's Home.

Dozens of birthday cards and treasured photographs of Bernice added to the joy.

"I feel good, for an old lady," Liverette laughed. "It's almost unbelievable that all this is happening for me."

Liverette was born on an "icy and cold" evening in Upstate New York on Jan. 12, 1919. During WWII she helped with medical transportation.

Soon she fell in love with a sailor and started a life in North Carolina. Bernice has two children, four grandchildren, and now nine great-grandchildren.

Bernice said her love of cooking, puzzle-solving, and family have helped her reach this milestone.

"I feel like I need to give back something for all that they have done," she said. "I really do appreciate it."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts