CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you've been wanting to add a furry friend to the family, CMPD Animal Care and Control has a deal for you.

Starting May 1, adoptions fees will be waived on cats. Instead, the organization asks that you make a donation to support its kitten nursery.

A post shared by CMPD Animal Care & Control (@animalscmpd) on May 1, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

Click here for a list of adoptable cats.

Click here to learn more about the kitten nursery.

Click here to make a donation.

© 2018 WCNC