CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you've been wanting to add a furry friend to the family, CMPD Animal Care and Control has a deal for you.
Starting May 1, adoptions fees will be waived on cats. Instead, the organization asks that you make a donation to support its kitten nursery.
Today kicks off our "You've Got to be Kitten Me!" fee waived adoptions on all of our cats in favor of a donation to support our kitten nursery. Looking for a cat or kitten? Now's a good time to start watching the website! animals.cmpd.org #ACCadopt #ACCkittenMe
Click here for a list of adoptable cats.
Click here to learn more about the kitten nursery.
Click here to make a donation.