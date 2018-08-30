(KSEE) California Governor Jerry Brown dealt a shakeup to the state's judicial system Tuesday, signing a bill that will put an end to the money bail system.

Under the new law defendants will be categorized as high, medium or low risk, based on a pretrial assessment. Those who do not impose a flight risk, or threat to the public, will be freed to await trial.

Supporters say it levels the playing field between rich and poor.

"It's unfortunate when because of your social economic status you have to sit in jail," Mark Coleman a criminal defense attorney says.

"It is definitely going to change the way we do things," Lisa Smittcamp the Fresno County District Attorney says.

Smittcamp agreed the cash bail model is outdated but said it's going to take time and resources to put a new system in place.

