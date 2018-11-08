BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Officials are warning pet owners about crooks stealing their animals right from people's homes.

This comes after police say someone stole an 11-week-old American Bully puppy from an 8-year-old girl who is terminally ill.

"Anybody can be a target," said Melissa Knicely, a spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Control Division.

Home videos might be priceless but experts say when a dognapper see them, all they see are dollar signs.

"A lot of dogs are in high demand and they are worth a lot of money," Knicely said.

Officials say this is just one of several cases in recent months. In June, a rescue K9 was allegedly stolen from a South Carolina firefighter's car. Before that, NBC Charlotte reported on two pugs believed to have been stolen from a woman's home.

"The dog is everything I have," said Ally Montier earlier in the year. "Please bring my girl back. We miss her so much."

Experts say dogs and other pets are prime targets because they're worth a lot of money and they can easily be flipped online.

"A lot of people put up large rewards for their lost pet," Knicely said. "So someone can try to do that, try to get the money and be the hero at the same time."

To make sure your pet doesn't end up in someone else's hands, experts say be cautious about what you're posting on social media and pay extra close attention to your surroundings.

"The minute you look away that give someone the opportunity to snag your dog away from you," Knicely said.

