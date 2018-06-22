CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of ads are posted online every day luring in prospective puppy parents with pictures and affordable prices.

Dozens of owners are learning the hard way that buying from online sellers comes with its share of risks.

“I think a lot of times people are not being truthful on those ads. You’re essentially buying a dog that you have no prior knowledge about,” said veterinarian Dr. Jay Hreiz.

In California, Bodhi Animal Hospital told NBC Charlotte more than 20 puppies have been treated since May for critical viral infections. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, excessive coughing, diarrhea and even death.

Dr. Hreiz said these puppies were purchased through private sellers online or from placed bred in puppy mills.

“Many times they’re produced in unsanitary conditions and they’re much more prone to disease than normal dogs,” Dr. Hreiz said.

Puppy mills have been a problem across the Carolinas. Two summers ago, about 130 animals were rescued from a puppy mill in Cabarrus County.

“They may have some major genetic problem or they’re sick,” Dr. Hreiz said.

So here’s what you would want to do:

Choose a reputable breeder

Ask for proof the pup has been examined by a licensed veterinarian

Vets and animal advocates also encourage adopting and rescuing.

“There are so many pets that are out there in shelters or out there on the streets that are abandoned that need homes,” said one owner.

Locally, we are not seeing an increase in puppy illnesses. But since it can happen anywhere, vets say where you get it from is important and you should always get your pup seen by a vet as soon as you get them.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC