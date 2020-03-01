NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina have made an arrest after a man's truck was stolen with his dog inside it, but the dog remains missing.

Authorities say Richard Rawlings Jr. was arrested Thursday in Berkeley County and charged with possessing the stolen truck. The truck was recovered, but the dog named Bella remains missing.

RELATED: SC man offers $10K for safe return of stolen dog named Bella

Her owner, Ben Brengle, tells reporters that the suspect told authorities Bella jumped out of the truck's broken rear window shortly after the theft.

Brengle is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix with a broken tail and pink nose.

Find Bella of Charleston SC Printable flier here! We are asking that anyone who can to tape this flier on the inside of your car windows ! You will be a moving flier and help spread awareness locally. Thank you!

According to the Find Bella Facebook page, volunteers will work to post fliers in the area surrounding Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, where the suspect last saw Bella.