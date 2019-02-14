Always running out the door in the morning? Happy when you can grab a granola bar or piece of fruit for breakfast? Take some time this weekend to prepare these make-ahead meals and start your days with a great breakfast next week!

VANILLA CHIA SEED PUDDING

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup chia seed

2 cups raw almonds, soaked overnight in salted water

3 cups water

3 dates, pitted

Generous pinch of salt

2 tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cloves

Optional: blackberries, granola, jam for serving

EQUIPMENT:

Vitamix

Nut milk bag & bowl

Jars

Finished pudding

DIRECTIONS:

Rinse the soaked almonds well and combine with water in a high-powered blender. Add the dates, salt, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and blend on high for 1 – 2 minutes until the almonds are liquefied.

Strain the liquid in a fine mesh bag, gently squeezing to extract all of the moisture. Split equally into 4 jars (each with about ¾ cup of spiced almond milk). Into each, stir a scant 1/4 cup of chia seeds and mix well until the seeds start to expand and they no longer float to the bottom or top of the jar. Refrigerate for a few hours until the mixture has thickened into pudding. Optional: to serve, layer with blackberries, granola, and blackberry jam.

Helpful Tip:

Keeps well in fridge for up to 5 days.

BLUEBERRY LEMON MUFFINS

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS:

3 eggs

1 cup of vegetable or canola oil

3/4 cup of water

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cups of flour

3/4 c of sugar

1 tbsp of baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup of fresh (or frozen) blueberries

2 tbsp of butter

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl combine the eggs, oil, and water. Whisk together until combined and then add the lemon zest. In a large bowl add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk together until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, just until combined. Then gently add the blueberries. Do not over mix or you will have tough muffins! Rest for 10 mins to allow the baking powder to “activate”. Meanwhile, melt butter in microwave for 30 seconds. Grease muffin tin with the melted butter, either with a paper towel or a pastry brush. Scoop out muffin batter with an ice cream scoop (so they are all equal portions) or with a 4-cup measuring cup. Fill to almost full. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.

MANGO COCONUT GRANOLA BARS

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/4 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup sliced almonds

3/4 cup pistachios

1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/2 cup brown rice syrup

1/3 apricot jam

1/4 dark brown sugar

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup dried mango, diced

1/3 cup sweetened coconut shreds

Pinch cayenne

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread rolled oats onto baking sheet and bake until golden brown and nutty in aroma, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Spread almonds, pistachio and sunflower seeds onto a second baking sheet and bake until toasted and fragrant, about 10-12 minutes; stirring halfway through. In the meantime, in a small sauce pan over medium heat, cook and stir together rice syrup, jam, brown sugar and butter until mixture is well combined and sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat, add in vanilla paste, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne; stir to combine. Remove the nut mixture from the oven once toasted. Reduce oven to 300 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine the nut mixture with toasted oats. Add in mango and coconut; stir to combine. Pour syrup mixture onto dry mixture; stir to combine. Transfer mixture to prepare baking dish and press down firmly. Transfer to oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting into bars. Granola bars can be stored in an airtight container for up to weeks.

SPINACH MUSHROOM FRITTATA

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 onion, thinly sliced

8 oz. crimini mushrooms, thinly sliced

3 cups spinach, roughly chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter, divided

8 eggs

1 tsp kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

1 cup gruyere, grated and divided

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat broiler on your oven. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil & 1 tbsp butter in a wide skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add sliced mushrooms, cook 5-6 minutes stirring occasionally until mushrooms and onions are lightly browned. Season with a few pinches of kosher salt and pepper. Add chopped spinach over mushroom mixture and stir. Turn off heat. The heat of the mushrooms will wilt the spinach perfectly. Let mushroom mixture cool slightly while preparing cheese and eggs. Crack eggs into a large bowl. Add 1 tsp salt, pepper, and whisk. Add spinach-mushroom mixture and ½ cup gruyere and mix well. Heat remaining tbsp butter in a 9-inch ovenproof skillet, swirling to coat sides. Add egg mixture, stir a couple times, and loosely cover. Cook until eggs are mostly set, about 5 minutes. Cook until eggs are mostly set, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle remaining gruyere over the eggs and place skillet under broiler. Broil 2-3 minutes until eggs are set and cheese is nicely browned. Remove from oven. Gently loosen the eggs around the sides of pan to make sure they don't stick. Be careful of the hot handle on the skillet! Slide on to cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.

