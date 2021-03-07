With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, 4th of July events return

Carowinds brought back its annual two-day Fourth of July firework show, after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

FORT MILL, S.C. — This year's Fourth of July celebrations started early – with many events taking place on Saturday, July 3rd. It’s the first Independence Day since pandemic restrictions loosened, and many events are making a comeback after canceling last year during the pandemic.



“It’s good, people are going out,” said Felix Andino, who spent $3,000 on fireworks at Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill, “[People are] spending their money, they’re just having fun.”

The Red Rocket Fireworks store stayed busy. It’s open 24 hours a day until the 4th of July is over. On Saturday, workers were directing traffic.



“Everybody just needs to keep in mind that it’s hot, it’s crowded, and we’re trying to get you in,” said Brady Adkins, who’s worked at the store for seven 4th of July seasons.



Adkins said last year, many people celebrated at home and the store shelves were empty by the end of the Saturday. They’re expecting similar results this year.



Carowinds brought back its annual two-day Fourth of July firework show, after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic. People also gathered at Ramsey Creek Beach in Lake Norman – which opened up on Saturday for the first time this year.



This 4th of July, Larry Shaheen of Charlotte says he’s celebrating not just America, but the freedom to be with family.



“Right around this time last year, my father got sick with COVID. It was a long recovery,” shared Shahee, “For us, we’re just going to be celebrating that we have another year with family.”

