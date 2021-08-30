A cell phone plan for under $10? Really?

If you are on a budget, you can get a plan for $10. You have to be flexible, but it is possible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Does it feel like your cell phone bill is spiraling out of control? What if we told you could have a cell phone plan for $10 a month?

Let’s face it, cell phones are no longer a luxury, they’re a necessity. So how can you get the most back for your buck if you are on a budget?

Who doesn’t love a good deal? But where do you find it, and more importantly, what do you have to give up getting it?

“You’re not going to get the same quality,” said Sascha Segan with PCMag.

Ahh, there it is, that’s what I must be giving up. But, in digging deeper and talking with Segan from PCMag, we learned it really depends on your needs vs your wants. If you want a lower bill, you might need to be flexible on certain things.

“So if you pay less, you might get lower data speeds, or more congestion, than you would with AT&T or Verizon, or T-Mobile, but on the other hand, you’ll be paying a lot less,” said Segan.

Ok, how much less? My current bill with Verizon is $260 a month, I know, feels insane and I complain about it every month. But what else is out there and how much cheaper could it be?

“Tello is another one that we recommend pretty frequently,” said Segan.

Let’s dig into these a bit. For $10 a line per month, you can use Tello, they piggyback on the T-Mobile network and towers. You can get unlimited texts, calls, and a gig of data for just 10 bucks, you can even customize it a bit.

Red Pocket is another service. For $10 bucks, you get 500 min, 500 texts, and 500Mb of data. If you are on a budget, these plans will save you money.

How about a $30.00 a month plan? Ultra-mobile gives me 6 gigs data of 5g LTE also on T-Mobile network. You will be paying more because you are getting a bit more.

“Yes, exactly, you get what you pay for, but these are options for people who can’t pay the prices the mainline carriers are charging,” said Segan.

So, what are the negatives? While Segan said reception is ok, calls can be dropped as bigger mainline customers on the tower will take priority. And, customer service may not be what you get at the bigger more expensive companies, but remember, you are paying a lot less.

These plans work for someone on a tight budget, or a one- or two-line household. It’s also great for retirees who want to cut costs. There are lots of options, you just don’t see them advertised, so go looking.

