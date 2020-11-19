Charlotte woman to give "Sacks of Hope" to homeless this Christmas

"Sacks of Hope" include toiletries and other basic necessities to help those in need get by this holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a small idea but could make a huge impact. Christina Nixion is planning to handing out her “Sacks of Hope” to those need this holiday season.

“Those basic things that we take for granted they’re extremely thankful for and I’m just glad to be able to help," Christina Nixon said.

For the last three years the Charlotte resident has gone around the community specifically on Christmas Day to hand out personal hygiene items and basic necessities to homeless men.

“I started because I noticed there’s always a lot of homeless men across the Charlotte Mecklenburg area," Nixon said.

The sacks include things like ready to eat food, emergency blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, ponchos, hand and body warmers and gloves and hats.

Last year, Nixon was able to give out 70 Sacks of Hope. This year, she is hoping to do 125.

To her, it's only a small token of love.

“Last year when I was handing out a lunch with a book bag, a guy saw it was an apple pie in there and he got really excited because he hadn’t had an apple pie in years," Nixon said.

However, she hopes her efforts inspire more people in the community do the same this holiday.