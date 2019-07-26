SANFORD, N.C. — That's not an Amazon package -- that's a cake!

Emily McGuire of Sanford, N.C. says she orders a lot from Amazon, so her husband Waylon had a "Prime" idea for her birthday cake.

Waylon got his wife a cake that looks like an actual Amazon box -- complete with packaging tape and a priority shipping label. The shipping label even has an address of "1234 Birthday Lane, Happy Birthday, 2U" written on it.

Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, N.C. made the cake.

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

New NC Krispy Kreme Shop Will Allow You to Customize Your Own Doughnuts

'It was a mistake:' Marijuana-'Moana' cake mix-up costs designer her job

Georgia Woman Orders 'Moana'-Themed Cake, Gets Marijuana Design by Mistake

Amazon Looking for 'Customer-Obsessed' People to Work at Kernersville Fulfillment Center in 2020