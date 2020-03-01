GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — When a local woman pulled up to the Gaston County animal shelter with a large pig in her car, they weren’t sure what to do.

The good Samaritan rescued the lost farm animal when she saw it wandering on Highway 150 in Cherryville on Thursday.

According to Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, the pig is so big that she needed a few people to help her put it into the car.

Sergeant Kyle Yancey says, “We don’t take livestock animals or anything like that, but we were willing to try to help facilitate some sort of a rescue.”

That’s when the animal shelter posted to Facebook for help.

Gaston Co animal control

The Facebook post quickly starts a buzz in the community, with hundreds of shares and a determination to help the lost pig find a home.

Thankfully, the community succeeded in helping the shelter. Yancey tells us, “we haven’t located the owner, but we have located a family that is willing to foster until we can find a home… or if that doesn’t happen, they’re willing to keep the pig.”

Gaston County Animal Care also warns that if you find any livestock in the area don’t try to handle it yourself. Instead, give them a call and they’ll take care of the situation to the best of their ability.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Multiple violations found during health inspection at South End Tupelo Honey

Chick-fil-A testing new spicy menu items in Charlotte

Rapper DaBaby detained again by police