Smithsonian National Zoo welcomes adorable new baby porcupine

This is the second porcupette born to Quillbur and Beatrix at the zoo.

WASHINGTON — The quill-covered family at Smithsonian's National Zoo has grown by one! Prehensile-tailed porcu-parents Quillbur and Beatrix welcomed their second offspring earlier this month.

Born in a snowstorm, keepers at the National Zoo's small mammal house reported for duty on January 4 to discover Beatrix had given birth overnight! Now two weeks old, zoo staff say the prickly little one is doing well. The porcupette has bonded with its mom and is nursing well and gaining weight, keepers said.

"Our team is looking forward to learning if the newborn will take after Beatrix, who is relaxed and easy-going, or be more active and curious like Quillbur," the zoo said in a social media post Wednesday.

❤️🦔 Prehensile-tailed porcupines, like our 2-week-old porcupette, are born with the ability to climb! At birth, their quills are soft, but they harden within minutes. The underside of its tail lacks quills, allowing the porcupine to grip branches with this appendage. pic.twitter.com/7moBzTn1fZ — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 22, 2022

It's not clear yet whether the new bundle of spiny joy is a boy or a girl. Newborn porcupettes look anatomically similar until they are about 6 months old, staff said. Keepers sent quill samples to scientists at the Zoo’s Center for Conservation Genomics for DNA analysis. They should know the newborn's sex in a few weeks.

Quillbur and Beatrix gave birth to their first offspring back in 2019, soon after Quillbur came to the National Zoo. After a naming contest that year, the son was named Quilliam. Quilliam and this newborn porcupine are the fourth generation of this family to live in the small mammal house