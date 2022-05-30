Officials safely rescue alligator from North Myrtle Beach

NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Deptpartment of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A freshwater alligator was rescued from a tide pool on North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, the alligator was unharmed in the process. NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Deptartment of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.

Officials said if you see an animal out of its natural habitat, please remember that it may be confused or scared and give it plenty of space until it can be removed safely.

Today NMBOR Officers assisted NMB Animal Control and SC Dept of Natural Resources in relocating a freshwater alligator... Posted by North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue on Sunday, May 29, 2022

