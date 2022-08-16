SC woman killed by alligator in 2nd deadly attack of summer

The death is the second involving an alligator this summer. Prior to these attacks, the state hadn't reported such a death in two years.

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Law enforcement officials are investigating an alligator attack that left a woman dead in South Carolina on Monday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that an alligator was guarding a body at the edge of the water near a gated community's pond in Bluffton.

The size of the alligator and whether it will be euthanized or relocated wasn't immediately clear Monday.

