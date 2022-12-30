He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home, Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba

Volunteers at the shelter in Polkton, NC, say Bubba arrived in Dec. 2021 with an axe wound to his head. They say the happy, friendly terrier mix needs a home.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said.

"Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head."

Today, she and other volunteers insist you wouldn't even know what he's been through, based on his personality and love for people.

"You can't even tell," Harrigan said. "Even for the 8-year-old that he is, he still has a playful and goofy side to him, which is really sweet, but then also can be affectionate and cuddly."

Bubba has been described as a "gentle giant." He's 65 pounds of love, Harrigan said.

That makes it even more heartbreaking for volunteers to see Bubba marking his 365th day in the shelter Friday.

Other shelter advocates say the facility's remote location makes it more difficult to showcase the animals, despite the hard work of staff and volunteers.

"The shelter is about 45 minutes outside of east Charlotte," Carol Jimenez, another volunteer, said. "A lot of people don't even know that this shelter exists... they have a really small, but mighty staff, and this staff, they do everything that they can to make sure that the animals in their care feel like they're at home while they're at the shelter."

Advocates are asking for Bubba to get a foster or a forever home.

"He does really well on a leash," Harrigan said. "Wonderful with dogs, wonderful with people, and just really looking to take that smile into his forever home."

This story will be updated as more information comes in.