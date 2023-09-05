x
Animals

Newly hatched alligators are looking for names

Hunting Island State Park is looking for the public's help in choosing some names for their newest residents.
Credit: SCPRT
The names will be announced on September 26.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Hunting Island State park is hoping that you can help. 

The state park has two new alligators  at the Nature Center and they are hoping the public can help them pick a pair of names. 

You don't have to come up with your own names.  The park has put together pairs of names that you can choose from.

They are: 

Cypress and Cedar

Alli and Gator 

Coral and Forest 

Shrimp and Grits 

Matthew and Cletus  

The combination with the most votes will win.   Voting ends on September 18 and the winners will be announced at the grand opening of the Nature Center on September 26.  You can vote here.

Hunting Island is a 5,000-acre secluded semitropical barrier island located 15 miles east of Beaufort, South Carolina, United States in between Harbor Island and Fripp Island.  Since 1935, it has been classified as a state park, according to the park's website. 

