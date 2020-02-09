The sheriff's office is caring for the puppies at their office in Banks County, Georgia.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Banks County Sheriff's Office were on a "rescue hunt" when they "caught word" that there were puppies left abandoned.

They ended up with at least 7 puppies in the back seat of their car.

"These poor pups were abandoned and left on the side of the road in a box," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Our awesome investigators caught word and went on a rescue hunt."