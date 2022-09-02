New invasive blue land crabs found in SC

Wildlife officials say crabs can be invasive, but they don't know the effects of this one yet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking South Carolinians to be on the lookout for a new crab that could be in their backyard.

They're called blue land crabs and they're usually found in Florida.

But people near the coast have been seeing what looks like a huge fiddler crab.

Officials said they're all different colors. Males are blue while females are whitish gray. The babies are orange and brown.

Wildlife officials say crabs can be invasive, but they don't know the effects of this one yet.

SCDNR wants your help. So if you see one, snap a pic and send it to them.

