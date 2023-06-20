Baby hawk rescued by Boone police

The baby hawk rescued from a Japanese restaurant parking lot, aptly named 'Sushi,' is in the care of local wildlife agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE, N.C. — Little "Sushi" was rescued by Boone police officers who spotted the baby hawk sitting in the middle of the Makoto's Japanese Restaurant parking lot.

The hawk was healthy but looked a little lost. So they quickly contacted the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lees McRae College for assistance.

Sushi is now in their care where it will be raised to be a well-adapted raptor.

Both the Boone police and May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center remind citizens to contact local wildlife rescue for advice before removing or tending to any seemingly abandoned or injured animal.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts