The Loch Norman Highland Games are this weekend. A special group of Border Collies will make an appearance

While you're enjoying Scottish traditions and culture, some furry friends will be showing off their skills!

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Loch Norman Highland Games are running this weekend, April 15-16. Like other similar festivals, it's a celebration of Scottish culture, traditions, and sporting events. From track and field to dancing, from tug-o'-war to hammer throws, it's a weekend in Huntersville that promises plenty of fun that has roots likely dating back to 2000 B.C.

But it's not just humans who will get to show off and show out this weekend. Some furry friends will also be showing off on both days.

All three generations of the Kuykendall family - based out of Franklinville in the North Carolina Triad region - will bring their Border Collie dogs to the games to demonstrate the dogs' shepherding skills with live sheep. The demonstrations will happen at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the games' main field at the Historic Rural Hill.

The Kuykendalls are border collie trainers and handlers, and the dogs are able to not just manage herds of sheep, but keep away unwanted guests like Canada Geese and other waterfowl. Canada Geese have been a problem for shepherds not just in the United States, but abroad as well; British publication The Guardian found that flocks of the geese have beleaguered rural New Zealand by damaging the pastures that sheep graze upon.

The border collies the family trains learn how to shoo away the invasive geese in a humane way that's touted as a green way of dealing with the problem. They're trained at the Kuykendall farm in North Carolina and take anywhere from several months to years to be fully trained. All that training means the dogs are expected to have a good work ethic and a friendly temperament.

The family also runs Goose Masters, which helps businesses and individuals with goose problems by having a human handler and dog come out to shepherd geese away. Handlers and dogs are trained and matched up to make sure they work together effectively. Goose Masters have helped airports, farms, parking lots, and residential areas shoo away geese.