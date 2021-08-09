Bull chase! Winston-Salem firefighters wrangle bull off highway

File this one under un-bull-ievable firefighter calls.

How do you take on Wednesday? You grab the bull by the horns!

At least, that's what Winston-Salem firefighters were doing this morning!

They got a unique call to go wrangle a bull - yes, a bull - that had gotten loose and was wandering on the northbound lanes of Highway 52 near the Westinghouse exit, just past Rural Hall.

Here's some video the department tweeted out:

Don’t tell Chief Mayo we were out playing tag with a bull this morning. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/NPMr7vWI3c — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 8, 2021

Winston-Salem Fire Division Chief Robert Wade said the bull had some cuts, and one of its legs seemed to be hurt.

They don't know if the bull fell off a livestock trailer or wandered over from a nearby farm. Fire officials called a couple of nearby farmers, but the bull didn't belong to either of them.

Crews helped get the bull in a trailer, and it was taken to Forsyth County Animal Control. The bull will be checked out by some vets.