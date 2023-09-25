'I have felt failed' | Advocates say capacity crisis at Charlotte's animal shelter goes beyond euthanasia for space

CMPD Animal Care and Control's shelter was built when Charlotte's population was roughly half its current size. Capacity at the shelter has remained the same.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Katie Ferraioli is an animal lover, through and through. For her and folks like her in Charlotte, right now is a tough time. As CMPD Animal Care and Control faces an ongoing capacity crisis, both in space for homeless pets and staff and resources to care for them, the shelter volunteer and animal foster joined other advocates Monday night to share her concerns with Charlotte city councilmembers during their meeting.

"As a volunteer, I have watched workers push wheelbarrows full of dead dogs and cats, animals that they have loved and cared for, to the incinerator because there was no room for them," Ferraioli said, addressing council during Monday's public comment session.

It's a heartbreaking scene, she said, she has watched play out too many times over the last several months, and she said city leaders have the power to fix the problem.

"Ensure that the facility is growing along with the population here in Charlotte," Ferraioli said. "To not have additional kennel areas added to our shelter over the past few years, despite a massive population boom here, is unacceptable and affects public health and public safety."

CMPD's shelter facility was built roughly 30 years ago, when city data shows Charlotte's population was about half its current size. The shelter has not added any capacity since then.

Urgent pleas from the shelter, asking the community to help temporarily house dogs, have become more commonplace as kennels fill to the max. In October 2022, Josh Fisher, CMPD Animal Care and Control's director told WCNC Charlotte the shelter has 170 kennels but would need closer to 300 to have adequate housing for the homeless dogs entering the shelter system.

Amid the capacity crunch, the shelter is also undergoing accessibility compliance upgrades, with the current phase of construction temporarily removing 36 kennels. The shelter, however, said no concrete expansion plans are in place.

Ferraioli, who is a behavioral health professional, said the shelter needs adequate staffing and resources, in addition to the space. She said that's important for the city to provide the public with the support and services it needs for responsible pet ownership.

"I have watched survivors of domestic violence refuse potentially life-saving emergency housing options because they were too afraid to leave their pets with their abusers and were concerned the animals wouldn't survive their stay at the animal shelter due to overcrowding," Ferraioli said.

She said the impacts hit personally, too.

"I have been attacked by four off-leash dogs in 2023, in two separate instances," Ferraioli said. "One, which landed my dog and me in emergency care. I have felt failed by the response of the city each time and am looking to move my family."

To serve the immediate need for pet housing, CMPD Animal Care and Control has asked the public for help by adopting, fostering, and donating.