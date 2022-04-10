Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control said they are way over capacity on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, they have a more hopeful message.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control delivered an urgent message Tuesday.

They said they were way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CMPD Animal Care and Control had at least 40 dogs needing kennels, and some kennels are already being shared by two or three dogs at once, officials said. CMPD is waiving adoption fees to promote finding these animals new homes.

CMPD Animal Care and Control streamed a Facebook Live Monday to encourage pet adoptions. According to the organization, CMPD Animal Care had 220 dogs in the shelter and 70 in foster care total.

After their call-to-action to the public, as of Wednesday morning, CMPD Animal Care has 188 dogs in the shelter and 92 in foster care. They have 28 dogs waiting for open kennels.

"We are currently in the process of cleaning kennels an moving dogs into open kennels," CMPD Animal Care and Control said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Thanks to the community's support and help fro the media in getting the word out, we did not have to euthanize any dogs for space yesterday."

However, CMPD Animal Care and Control is not out of "crisis mode" yet. They are still in need for adopters and fosters as more dogs keep coming in daily.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. They are located at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte, which is located near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.