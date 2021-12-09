Charlotte's Long Animal Hospital to discontinue overnight pet emergency department

Staffing shortages have led the animal hospital in Charlotte's South End to reduce nighttime, weekend emergency department in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Difficulties recruiting and retaining qualified clinicians is leading a Charlotte animal hospital, long a mainstay for its after-hours service, to close its emergency departments on nights and some weekend hours starting in 2022.

Long Animal Hospital, located in Charlotte's South End neighborhood, will discontinue those services after Dec. 31, according to an email sent to clients Wednesday.

"Please understand, my father and I do not like having to make this choice," Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Richard Brian Killough said in the email where he also outlined the animal hospital's founding dating back to 1948. "We were left in this predicament for several months a couple of times in the last few years. During that time my father and I worked the extra ER shifts while still working our daytime hours. In our current situation, that choice is just not practical."

The animal hospital will continue to examine and admit new emergency department patients Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and during limited hours Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"If you have a sick patient, I strongly encourage you to make the decision to seek care as early in the day as possible," Killough wrote.

The hospital will continue to staff workers around the clock to care for animals already admitted to the hospital.

In his letter, Killough thanked clients for their loyalty and understanding while also expressing appreciation to staffers who continue to work long hours.

"During the pandemic, it has been difficult to stay fully staffed for day-time hours, while nights, weekends and holiday coverage has been nearly impossible," he explained. "[Our employees] have worked extremely hard during these difficult times to serve the Charlotte and surrounding community.

If your animal is in need of emergency care after-hours, Long Animal Hospital recommended these other emergency veterinary hospitals in the area:

Carolina Veterinary Specialist

Matthews: 704-815-3939

Charlotte: 704-504-9608

Rock Hill: 803-909-8300

Huntersville: 704-318-2544

Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency (CARE)