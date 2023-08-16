CLEAR THE SHELTERS: How microchipping and ID tags help swelling animal shelters

CMPD Animal Care & Control said it's not only important for folks to microchip their pets, but they should also keep their contact information on the chip updated.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As animal shelters across the Carolinas swell with homeless pets, advocates are reminding that one way to keep the kennel population down is for owners to microchip their pets.

Melissa Knicely, communications director for CMPD Animal Care and Control, said microchipping and keeping contact information on the chip updated could quicken a lost pet's return to their owner and keep a precious kennel space open for another homeless pet.

"Every chip has a series of of information that includes your address, your name, your phone number, and all that," Knicely said, noting that sometimes people move or change their number and forget to update that data with their microchip provider.

With critical kennel capacity on a regular basis, CMPD Animal Care and Control encourages people to take any step they can reduce a lost pet's time in the shelter.

"We just have no room," Knicely said. "We literally have have very little kennels to be able to hold on to an animal, and so we really need the public's help. If you find an animal, go and get it checked for a microchip, and if you can get that animal home, then we don't have to be involved. It's really the best thing for everybody because it's less stressful on the animal, and then it's not also taking up a space that another animal coming here is going to need."

Knicely said community members trying to report stray animals in their neighborhood, but wanting to physically keep them out of the shelter, have some options.

The finder can take the animal to a veterinarian or one of the county's microchip partners and see if the animal has a microchip and information to contact the owner directly.

If the finder is able to temporarily care for the pet, they should report it to the shelter within 24 hours. People can report the found pet by calling 311 or filling out a form online.

Those who can't keep a lost pet in their home can bring it to Animal Care & Control at 8315 Byrum Dr. Charlotte NC 28217. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Check the Chip Day is celebrated annually on August 15. We bring this video to raise awareness on how important it is to microchip your pets and keep their information current. Microchips greatly help in reuniting missing pets with their owners.https://t.co/TqIDeJtqQM pic.twitter.com/8ND7K2E3TV — Animal Care & Control (@animalsclt) August 15, 2023

Those interested can join WCNC Charlotte at the Clear The Shelters Adoption event later this month:

Clear the Shelters Adoption Event

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control - 8315 Byrum Drive

Meet WCNC Charlotte staff, receive a free pet tag, bring your pet to be scanned to make sure their microchip is updated and get free swag for your pet

Donate money to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control