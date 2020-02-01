CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson and LSU are busy preparing for the biggest college football game of the year.

The battle between tigers is sure to be a thriller as both teams fight on the field to bring home the College Football Playoff championship. Off the field, both universities are working together to save tigers around the world.

A collaborative effort between Clemson, LSU, Auburn University and the University of Missouri is sharing research and funding focused on tiger conservation.

"There's less than 4,000 in the wild right now," said Dr. Brett Wright, who leads Tigers United. "That's about the size of one of our enrolling classes each fall here at Clemson."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The program's goal is to save those tigers in the wild and protect them for future generations. So far, Wright and other leaders in the program have raised over $1 million in about two years.

Wright says there are four goals in the consortium's most recent report. They are training and capacity building, research, technology transfer and awareness and outreach. They believe the program could attract international students to come to Clemson.

RELATED: Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State, heads back to national title game

RELATED: Clemson beats Virginia in ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium

"At this game, tigers cannot lose, we just can't," Wright said. "So we've just got to let people know about our mascot and why we're so fond of it."

If you'd like to contribute to the fundraising effort, you can donate to TigersUnited.org or text 'Savetigers' to 41444. Click here for more information.