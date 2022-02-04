Deputies said the rooster "did his best to inspire chaos" at the animal shelter before being adopted this week.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County rooster who was terrorizing an animal shelter finally has his forever home.

Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office put out a call for someone to adopt "Cluck Norris," who was a real problem at the shelter, including the fact that he was clucking at staff members.

"Cluck had a good run at the shelter and did his best to inspire chaos in spite of the love and care offered to him," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

“Cluck” Found a Home (Lynryd Skynryd’s “Free Bird” slowly fades in from the background) We would like to take a moment... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Deputies went on to say that most animals that are adopted from the shelter are sent on their way with immunization records and other care-related items. Not so in Cluck's case, whose new caretaker was given other materials.

"We sent him to his new home with an anger management referral, a self-help book and an ankle monitor," the Facebook post reads. "Operations at the shelter have since returned to their normal, calm state."

