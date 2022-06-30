CMPD hosts Prep Your Pet Day ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Pet owners can bring their animals out for free microchips, I.D. tags, rabies vaccinations, and more ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Fourth of July nears, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wants to make sure your pet to safe and sound.

CMPD's Animal Care & Control Division is teaming up with local organizations to host their first-ever Prep Your Pet Day on Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet owners can bring their animals out for free microchips, I.D. tags, rabies vaccinations, and more ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

"It may be party time for humans, but it can be a tough, long weekend for a lot of our furry friends," Melissa Knicely, Communications Manager for CMPD Animal Care & Control, said. "Every year we team up with the media yo send out pro-active messaging before the fourth about how to protect your pets from getting lost and then we do follow-up stories afterward on how many lost pets entered the shelter due to the Fourth of July festivities. This year we decided to do something bigger and better, ensure Charlotte-Mecklenburg pets are protected."

The event is happening at the Animal Care & Control Adoption Center, at 8315 Byrum Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217.

Find more information about this event at the CMPD Animal Care & Control website.

