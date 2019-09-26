CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police and North Carolina Wildlife Management caught a black bear near a Concord neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officials said the black bear was spotted in the Carriage Downs community and was then safely captured.

He was transported to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be evaluated and was treated for a leg injury before being released back into the wild.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Woman drove several miles wrong way on I-85 before deadly crash in Davidson County

First vaping death in North Carolina

ICE officials criticize Mecklenburg County "sanctuary policies"