Doctors say family of 4-year-old bit by copperhead did 1 thing that helped save his life

Doctors say the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was bit by a copperhead in the North Carolina mountains did one thing that helped save his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he was bit by a venomous copperhead while vacationing with his family in the North Carolina mountains.

Jad Pollom was bitten by the copperhead during Memorial Day weekend while his family was renting a cabin in western North Carolina. The boy's family said the snake was hidden under some patio furniture outside the cabin.

"At the end of the day, things happen," Stacey Pollom, Jad's mother, said. "You know, accidents happen. You can't bubble-wrap your kids. If I could, I would. You just do your best to be aware and know the proper safety responses after."

He was rushed to a nearby emergency room. Pollom's mother said his symptoms got worse and were concerning. He was eventually airlifted to another hospital for a higher level of care. He spent three days in the hospital before he was stabilized.

Doctors said the Polloms did one thing that helped them properly treat Jad's bite before things got worse. They took a photo of the snake. That helped doctors identify it so they could give him the right treatment.

The family says he's fully recovered and isn't bothered by the incident.

North Carolina is home to five types of venomous snakes, including copperheads, rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. Copperheads are the most common venomous snake in the Charlotte area, with North Carolina Poison Control receiving 10 times the number of calls about copperheads as all other snakes combined.

If you are bitten by a snake, you should sit down and stay calm. Wildlife officials recommend gently washing the area with warm, soapy water and removing any tight jewelry or clothing near the bite.

If you fear the snake was venomous, you should contact NC Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention. If you're having trouble breathing or feel tightness in your chest, call 911 immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts