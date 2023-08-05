Corolla wild horse hit by car, humanely euthanized

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Cora Mae was one of the top-producing mares on the beach.

COROLLA, N.C. — An outer banks horse was euthanized after being hit by a car on Aug. 5, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The foundation said Cora Mae, the horse, had multiple fractures in her leg from the accident.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is asking the community to be kind to the driver of the car.

"Please understand that this was truly a terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated. We ask that people please be respectful as all of us - including the driver of the vehicle - cope with this loss," wrote the foundation on Facebook.

Cora Mae was reportedly in her teens and had at least five foals, with three of them still able to sire foals in coming years, according to the foundation.

"Cora’s loss will have a significant, lasting impact on the wild population," wrote the foundation.

Her most recent foal, Cosmos, will turn a year old in September, and is now old enough to survive without his mother, the foundation said.

The group says it's devastated about the loss and is grateful for the compassion from the community.

