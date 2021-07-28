Janet Nichols claims she has cougars in her yard prowling all over her property.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is dealing with a few uninvited guests in her backyard.

“I mean, they ain’t bothering me," Nichols said. "They just sit and they stare at me the whole time. I was taping them. They were looking at me. I was on the porch over here and they were staring at me like crazy.”

She’s at a complete loss as to what to do about the big cat living in her yard. She’s already spotted it prowling around three separate times. She thinks the big cat is living just beyond her yard.

“They just go into that one spot, turn around, and go back into the woods," Nichols said. "And that one, he sits there and watches a man on a lawnmower for an hour just sitting there looking.“

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said cougars aren’t native to North Carolina. The North Carolina Wildlife said the same. They said cougars were once common in the southeast, but their population died out. However, people still report sightings and tracks all the time.