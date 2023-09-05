Coyote sightings more likely this spring, experts say

Wildlife experts say coyotes are raising new pups, which means they'll be on the hunt for food. This could increase your chances of seeing one near your house.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wildlife experts say coyote sightings are more likely in Charlotte and across the Carolinas this time of year, including residential areas.

Experts say a lot of coyotes are raising their new pups, which means you're more likely to encounter coyotes while they're hunting for food. And we're not just talking about the woods. It's also pretty common to see coyotes in the suburbs and busy areas in town, where they dig around trash cans, dumpsters and other sources of food accessible to people.

Those sources of food could include your pets. Wildlife experts recommend keeping all dogs and cats on a leash or harness when they're outside. Also, be sure to feed your pets indoors. The coyotes might like your pet's food, and if you feed them outside, it may attract wild animals to your home.

Also, keep fruit and bird seed off the ground. Those foods can attract rodents, which are natural prey for coyotes. If you have a bird feeder that spills onto the ground, wildlife officials say you should clean up the mess immediately or you'll risk having unwanted predators in your yard.

