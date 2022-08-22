NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season.

N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.

To minimize the spread, wildlife officials said deer should not be transported outside the area on the map.

Chronic wasting disease is always fatal in deer, elk, moose and reindeer/caribou, according to N.C. Wildlife. So far, there have been no reports of the disease spreading to humans.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts