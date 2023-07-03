Three escaped buffalo lead officers on overnight chase through east Charlotte

Officers were able to capture two of the three Chinese water buffalo, but one became spooked and ran out of the trailer, CMPD said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An illegally-owned Chinese water buffalo was euthanized after escaping from a livestock trailer and leading animal control officers on an overnight chase, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD said in a press release that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) officers were sent to Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive around 4:40 p.m. Friday evening after getting word of three Chinese Water buffalo running loose in the area.

When officers arrived, the owner of the buffalo was there with a livestock trailer.

Officers were able to capture two of the buffalo, but the third became spooked and ran out of the trailer. More animal control officers were called to the scene.

After three hours, CMPD's efforts to corral the female buffalo were unsuccessful.

Efforts continued overnight until the animal was contained to the baseball field of Albemarle Road Elementary School. At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, more officers arrived along with a member of the CMPD SWAT team.

After more attempts to capture the buffalo, it became more aggressive, charging at an employee of its owner, as well as the owner's truck, causing significant damage.

Due to the size and strength of the creature and its ability to cause harm, CMPD decided to euthanize the buffalo. The water buffalo's owner agreed with the decision to euthanize.

The buffalo's owner was cited by police officers. CMPD could file more charges against the owner following an investigation..