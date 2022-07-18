An unusual animal reunion: Lost alligator takes a dip in Chesapeake pool

Full grown, Jack Baugus said she could grow up to 12 feet in length, weighing up to 800 pounds.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If a white picket fence symbolizes the American dream, maybe the new fence around Jack Baugus' family home in Chesapeake symbolizes his growing business needs more space.

Baugus owns roughly 150 animals. From exotic to common, the animals make up his mobile zoo entertainment and education business "Jack's Jungle."

Each animal holds a special place in his heart, which is why he was so glad to see a familiar face.

"Honestly, never thought I'd see her again," Baugus laughed.

This June, Baugus reported “Splash," a 5-year-old American alligator, missing from its enclosure.

Weeks passed before Chesapeake Animal Services called him Friday when a Chesapeake resident spotted her inside a swimming pool in a nearby home off Taft Road.

"If she had been stolen, it’s pretty easy to hide an alligator. If she did escape, there are 87 acres of swamp behind me. So figured, she’d go into that and live her best life or be sold on the black market,” Baugus said.

He said it’s unclear how Splash got out of the enclosure in the first place.

“Animal control did an inspection of the enclosure, there wasn’t sign of a breakage or escape," he said.