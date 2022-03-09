Florida therapy horse named finalist in Cadbury Bunny contest

The horse brings love to thousands of patients inside children's and veterans hospitals across the country each year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A therapy horse from High Springs, Florida, is in the running to become the next Cadbury Bunny.

Sweetheart is a miniature horse, and is one of 10 finalists chosen to represent the popular chocolate brand this Easter.

The horse regularly brings love to thousands of patients inside children's and veterans hospitals across the country each year.

According to Cadbury’s website, she comforted survivors and first responders of the tragedies at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, the tornado survivors of Moore, OK and many more.

For every 5,000 incremental votes, Cadbury said it will donate $5,000 to the ASPCA on top of the $5,000 already donated.

This year’s winner will be announced on March 29.