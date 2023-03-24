49 miniature horses seized in Burke County are now in foster homes

A news release said the miniature horses were under veterinary care since the seizure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 40 miniature horses that were seized by Burke County Animal Services & Animal Enforcement from several properties back in mid-January are now in foster homes.

After receiving around 100 foster applications from animal lovers throughout the region and conducting site visits, Burke County Animal Services (BCAS) said they have relocated the horses to their new foster homes during the week of Feb. 6 as they continue to heal.

Burke County Animal Services said health rechecks are currently being conducted on the horses and the ones examined so far are all gaining appropriate amounts of weight for them to be healthy. The horses will continue to receive care from BCAS as long as they are held as evidence in this case.

BCAS said donations are still greatly appreciated as their new journeys continue.

Want to help? Donations for the horses’ ongoing medical care and feed are being accepted by the Animal Services Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Burke Co. Animal Shelter. Citizens may donate securely via PayPal on the Foundation’s website: www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680 or dropped off at the Burke County Animal Shelter, 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, Tuesdays - Saturdays.

