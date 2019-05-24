Two eaglets are home safe after leaving the nest for the first time. The fuzzy siblings fell from their nest high atop a tree in Sequim.

Andy Pitts discovered the young eagles in a bush in his front yard, with a little help from his curious dog.

Pitts called Jaye Moore, who is retired from the NW Raptor & Wildlife Center. Moore enlisted help from Center Valley Animal Rescue.

Sequim eaglet rescue - Photos by Keith Ross

Sequim eaglet rescue - Photos by Keith Ross

Keith's Frame of Mind snapped some unforgettable photos of the young birds as a plan was hatched to get the pair back home.

Eagelet Rescue & Replace by Pacific Northwest Tree Service & Center Valley Animal Rescue

Sequim eaglet rescue - Photos by Keith Ross

That's where Pacific Northwest Tree Service comes in. Owner Casey Balch shimmied up the tree, with an assist from his worker Travis Waddell, and the eaglets were placed back in the nest of their forest loft.

Photographer Keith Ross said the eagles parents, known as Ricky and Lucy, circled nervously during the rescue, but were thrilled to have their babies home.

Sequim eaglet rescue - Photos by Keith Ross

Sequim eaglet rescue - Photos by Keith Ross

Ross said about the eaglets, "Hopefully they stay in this time!"

He raved about the quick help from his Sequim neighbors, especially the high-climbing rescuers at PNW Tree Service, "If you need tree service think of these guys. Talk about community service!"

Photos by Keith Ross of Sequim eaglet rescue

Photos by Keith Ross of Sequim eaglet rescue

See the post on Keith's Frame of Mind - Facebook