Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals.

"Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."

With all the extra animals, coordinators came up with a Secret Santa program. The hope is that the community will support our-legged friends by showing them a little bit of love during this holiday season.

"This was just a real creative idea of having people sign up to be Secret Santa for specific animals and then we take pictures of animals when their presents arrive" Reinson explained.

The shelter is always accepting donations such as leashes, collars, blankets, and towels for the cats and dogs. But the Secret Santa gifts have been just as useful.

For the dogs, Santas have donated beds, bones, and toys. The cats have received a few balls as well.

The program is also leading to more than just toys; some of the volunteers are staying to play outside with the animals.

"We are still trying to do our best and find these guys some homes and still service the communities when we can," Reinson said.

Reinsonsaid the experience provides the animals time outside the kennel.

The hope is that people will fall in love.

Start the Christmas giving through Dec. 11. Bissel Pet Foundation has partnered with the shelter to make adaption rates cheaper than usual. Dogs are $30 and cats are $10.