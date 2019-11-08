WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Well, that's something you don't see every day.
A small alligator was found behind a home in Weddington Sunday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
It's estimated to weigh 10 to 15 pounds, and is around 2 to 3 feet long, UCSO officials say.
Deputies say they aren't quite sure how the gator ended up in the subdivision.
Patrol and Animal Control deputies were able to safely remove the alligator. It was taken to an animal shelter, and N.C. Wildlife Officers have been scheduled to take custody of the gator.
