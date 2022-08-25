NC reports hemorrhagic disease in deer in 39 counties

Over the last month, sick deer have been reported in 39 counties, especially in the mountains and the Piedmont.

Example video title will go here for this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a warning about a disease spreading among deer in North Carolina.

Over the last month, sick deer suspected of having hemorrhagic disease have been reported in 39 counties, especially in the mountains and the Piedmont, North Carolina wildlife officials said Wednesday.

People who see sick or dead deer are asked to report the location to N.C. Wildlife to help track the disease. If you see a sick or dead deer, leave the animal and call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 1-866-318-2401.

Hemorrhagic disease can be deadly, but since deer have adapted to it, it is different from chronic wasting disease, which is always deadly and has been reported twice in Yadkin County since March 31.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts