Rare Pygmy Hippo born at the Greensboro Science Center

This is the first pygmy hippo born at the GSC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is when the Greensboro Science Center announced Holly's pregnancy.

The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) announced the birth of a precious pygmy hippo calf.

The calf was born Wednesday to Holly and Ralph, a pair recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program.

This is a significant milestone in the GSC's most recent zoo expansion, Revolution Ridge, which opened in June 2021.

Pygmy hippopotamuses are much smaller than their cousin, the common river hippopotamus.

By comparison, common river hippos weigh between 2,900 and 4,000 pounds, whereas pygmy hippos weigh between 350 and 600 pounds.

"When we decided on pygmy hippos as a species choice for Revolution Ridge, it was our intention to build an exhibit that would best support a breeding program," Jessica Hoffman, the GSC’s VP of Animal Health & Welfare said.

Hoffman says they've been monitoring Holly's pregnancy through the duration of her gestation, but with a first-time mom, they remained cautious.

"We collectively released a huge sigh of relief and cheered when we saw our adorable new calf take its first steps," she added.

