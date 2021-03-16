Humane Society of Charlotte breaks ground on new animal resource center

The new 27,000 square foot building will sit off of Berryhill Drive and will include a dog park, dog training facility and walking path for 30,000 animals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Charlotte Humane Society broke ground on the city’s first new animal resource center.

Organizers said the new modern resource space will provide a better opportunity to serve animals and the people who care for them.

The new animal resource center will also offer an expanded programming, increased access to affordable veterinary care and educational programming for children and adults as well.

Stephanie Rivera attended the ceremony.

While previously living in Charlotte, Stephanie and former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera made the Charlotte Humane Society one of their dedicated causes.

The Rivera’s served as Honorary Campaign Chairpersons to help bring awareness to the need for a new animal resource center that would better serve the community.

“This facility is out of the kindness and generosity of the people of Charlotte and were so excited that we were a part of it and that we can say we helped kicked start this," Rivera said.