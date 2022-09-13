Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow

Rescuers with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the hunter tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, missed and was attacked by the animal.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and then gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

Rescuers detected a distress alert from the hunter's GPS, the sheriff's office said. The signal came from a remote area off Long Draw Road and Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon area, LCSO said.

The call came in just before noon. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that the victim reported that after he shot the arrow at the moose, it charged and gored him.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer said the rescue team response was escalated when they heard a hunter had made contact with a moose and had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Deputies located the hunter, who had hiked part of the way out of the campground by other hunters," Kramer said.

A responding deputy with LCSO was flagged down by several people who had assisted the hunter in making it to Long Draw Road.

That deputy provided first aid which included placing a tourniquet on the injured hunter's arm. He also helped keep the victim comfortable until paramedics with the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District arrived.

"We’re proud of our deputy and his quick, decisive assessment of the injuries to stabilize the hunter. We also commend the party of passers-by who helped transport him down Long Draw Road and waved down our deputy, who also helped our deputy with traffic control so that all the medical personnel on the scene could devote their attention to the injured hunter," the LCSO Facebook post says.

There were no firearms involved in this incident. The hunter was bow hunting the animal, missed and was then attacked by the moose.

The hunter was airlifted to a hospital. There's no word on his current condition.

