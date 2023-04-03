Huntersville police find loose donkeys grazing neigh-bor's yard

An early-morning call sent officers looking for two "miniature" suspects.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police officers didn't have to work like mules to detain two culprits in a recent call.

In a Facebook post, the Huntersville Police Department wrote it received notice of "suspicious activity" in the Stephens Grove neighborhood around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The callers claimed two "suspects," identified by their "miniature" stature, were grazing in their front yard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two escaped donkeys. The miniature donkeys were successfully corralled into the backyard until their owners arrived.

The suspects were turned over, and punishment was dished out: a quarter-mile walk back home.

The department made note that no animals were harmed and no actual damage was caused by the donkeys.

